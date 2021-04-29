Japan-funded energy efficiency project launched in Da Nang
A roof-top solar power system at a trading centre in Da Nang (Photo: SolarBK)Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of central Da Nang city on April 28 launched a project on enhancing energy efficiency for local people funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Energy consumption in the city is on a rise on account of robust economic development, particularly tourism.
The project will survey the power consumption of at least 350 local houses, office buildings and hotels; install measuring devices in 70 buildings; and support 14 others in applying energy-saving solutions to cut consumption by at least 10 percent.
It also looks to strengthen education on environmental protection among elementary and secondary school students and raise public awareness of energy efficiency.
According to Homma Kazunari, Deputy Chief Representative of JICA Vietnam, via the project, Japan’s advanced technique and technology will be transferred to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, local businesses, organisations and people in the hope of forming a mechanism of using energy efficiently across the city.
The project will be carried out until 2025 at a total cost of nearly 23.6 billion VND (nearly 1.03 million USD), with 23.1 billion VND funded by JICA and close to 500 million VND sourced from the city’s corresponding fund./.