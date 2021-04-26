Society Hack4Growth launched in Australia Startup Vietnam Frontier - Australia (SVF-AU) and the Vietnam Australia Innovation Network Inc (NIC-AU) have launched the 2021 Hack4Growth Australia, with the aim of promoting the ecosystem for innovative start-ups.

Society Working group heads to Truong Sa island district A working group headed to Truong Sa (Spratly) island district and DK1 Platform on April 26 from Cam Ranh city in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Society Bac Giang improves quality of human resources The northern province of Bac Giang has set a goal of raising its rate of skilled workers to 80 percent and the rate of those with training certificates to 27 percent by 2025.

Society Rice aid comes for Vietnamese-Cambodians under COVID-19 lockdown The first rice packages to help Vietnamese-Cambodian families living in areas under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, arrived in Preah Sihanouk city of the province of the same name on April 25.