Japan’s AEON Group to expand in Vietnam
Leading Japanese retail group AEON will invest 2 billion USD to expand its network of commercial centres in Vietnam, raising the total to 25, according to General Director of AEONMALL Vietnam Iwamura Yasutsugu.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The group also aims to raise export turnover of Vietnamese goods to its malls in other countries to 500 million USD this year and 1 billion USD in 2025.
Last November, the group opened its second shopping and entertainment complex in Hanoi, also the fifth in Vietnam.
Covering a total area of 150,000sq.m in Duong Noi commune in Hanoi’s Ha Dong district, the new mall is filled with more than 200 stores selling both domestic and international products.
There is also a zone for start-up businesses and young designers to freely discuss and express their ideas.
One of AEON Group’s principles is to blend in with the local community and people, while contributing to the development of the local area, said Iwamura.
AEON Mall Vietnam entered the country in 2013. Before the launch of AEON Mall Ha Dong, the company opened four centres in Hanoi’s Long Bien district, Binh Duong and HCM City./.