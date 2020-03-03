Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on March 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,209 VND per USD on March 3, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Government asked to allow Bamboo Airways’ fleet expansion The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has proposed the Government allow Bamboo Airways to increase its fleet instead of restricting the firm’s aircraft number to 30 like at present.

Business Rice farmers switch to high-value crops More rice farmers in Can Tho city have switched to other crops or have rotated the cultivation of rice with other crops to increase income and cope with drought.

Business Vietnam develops modern supply system for farm products Vietnam is working to develop a system of modern agricultural product supply centres to promote the consumption of farm produce, enhance food safety and hygiene, and improve the competitive edge of Vietnamese goods.