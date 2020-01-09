Business Poor infrastructure hinders southern economic zone’s FDI attraction The Southern Key Economic Zone needs specially tailored policies to attract large amounts of foreign direct investment and improve linkages between localities to ensure sustainable development, experts have said.

Business Cement, clinker exports set record for second consecutive year Vietnam exported about 34 million tonnes of cement and clinker worth more than 1.39 billion USD in 2019, up over 148 million USD as compared to the previous year.

Business Vietnam’s seafood exports up 8 percent last year Vietnam’s seafood export value reached 3.2 billion USD last year, a 8-percent increase from a year earlier, the highest rate ever, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Business Mekong Delta farmers expect good harvest of Tet flowers Farmers in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta region are expected to have a good flower and ornamental plant harvest, as well as good prices, for the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, which falls on January 25.