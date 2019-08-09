Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Japanese textile maker Suminoe Textile Co. will set up an electric carpet plant in Vietnam, its second overseas base, for exports to Japan.The Osaka-based firm established a wholly owned local subsidiary, Suminoe Textile Vietnam Co., in the Dong Van III industrial zone 40 kilometres south of Hanoi, with a capital of 1.9 million USD, Japan’s Kyodo News reported.The new company will rent a factory to produce electric heating appliances such as electric carpets and blankets.Electric heating appliances are one of Suminoe's key products in functional goods business, produced overseas solely in Suzhou in the province of Jiangsu since 2003.Suminoe, which made its first foray into overseas business in 1994 by establishing a Thai plant, now has 14 bases in seven countries, including the United States, India and Indonesia.-VNA