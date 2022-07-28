Culture - Sports Vietnam attends Southeast Asian Student Sports Festival 2022 As many as 53 students from Vietnamese universities are joining the Southeast Asian Student Sports Festival 2022, which kicked off in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand, on July 26.

Culture - Sports Largest Japan-Vietnam festival to be held in February next year The eighth Japan-Vietnam festival, the largest of its kind, will be held on February 25-26 next year in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Consulate General of Japan in the city has announced.