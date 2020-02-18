Travel Five Vietnamese hotels given stars by Forbes Travel Guide Five hotels in Vietnam have been named in the list of star-rated hotels in 2020 selected by Forbes Travel Guide.

Business Int’l bidding to be invited for power supply by submarine cables in Binh Dinh International bidding will be invited for a project on power supply by submarine cables in Nhon Chau island commune, Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, said Director of the Binh Dinh power company Huynh Ngoc Viet on February 18.

Business Property businesses face difficulties in mechanisms, policies The Vietnam Real Estate Association (VNREA) held a conference in Hanoi on February 18 to discuss difficulties in mechanisms and policies faced by businesses and investors.

Business EVFTA may boost Vietnam-Poland trade ties The recently ratified EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is likely to accelerate trade between Vietnam and Poland, according to International Business Times.