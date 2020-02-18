Japan’s friendship association learns about investment climate in Ha Nam
Representatives of the Ha Nam People’s Committee and the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association of Miyagi prefecture at the meeting on February 18 (Photo: VNA)
Ha Nam (VNA) – A delegation of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association of Miyagi prefecture learned investment climate in northern Ha Nam province at a working session with representatives of the provincial People’s Committee on February 18.
Vice Chairman of the Ha Nam People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Vuong introduced the province’s potential and strengths in economic development as well as mechanisms and policies to attract investment.
Ha Nam considers Japanese businesses as its main partner in investment attraction. Japan is the second largest foreign investor in the province with nearly 100 projects covering various areas like mechanical manufacturing, automobile and motor industry and electronic equipment, Vuong said.
The province highly values Japanese firms in implementing commitments on investment, capital contribution and construction in line with approved plans, as well as regulations on environmental protection and policies for labourers, he stressed.
Ha Nam hopes to see more Japanese investors to carry projects in the province, Vuong said.
Kamada Atsushi, Chairman of the association, expressed his impression on Ha Nam’s socio-economic development and investment environment. He said many businesses form Miyagi are interested in and want to learn opportunities for investment in Ha Nam in the fields of health care and agricultural production tools, hoping that the province will create favourable conditions for them.
At the working session, Ha Nam leaders answered questions on investment environment raised by Miyagi businesses.
The delegation made a field trip to the Dong Van III Industrial Park in Duy Tien town./.