Society Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home Vietnamese representative agencies in foreign countries are closely coordinating with international airlines and local authorities to ensure health care as well as essential supplies for Vietnamese stranded at international airports abroad, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said.

Society HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Transport has asked the People’s Committee of district 1 to consider opening a free parking space for bus riders' two-wheeled vehicles on Ham Nghi street, as one of several measures to increase the use of public transport.

Society Infographic Main infection sources of COVID-19 epidemic in Vietnam As of 10 AM, March 26, 2020, the number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 148 cases. Some of the main infection sources have been identified.