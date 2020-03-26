Japan’s Fukushima prefecture thanks Vietnam for post-disaster support
Daisuke Endo (left), director of the “Thanks Flower” project of Japan’s Fukushima prefecture, presents cherry blossoms to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam. (Photo: VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – Daisuke Endo, director of the “Thanks Flower” project of Japan’s Fukushima prefecture, on March 26 presented cherry blossoms to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam.
The gift is a demonstration of Fukushima people’s gratitude to the Vietnamese Government and people for their support to the locality after it was struck by the earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
Apart from cherry blossoms, Fukushima wants to present cherry blossom trees to Vietnam, Endo said.
For his part, Nam promised to find the most suitable place for the cherry blossom trees.
He said Vietnam has sent labourers to Fukushima to help locals surpass difficulties and imported apples and pears in support of the locality.
Fukushima, more than 300km northeast of Tokyo, was one of the three localities hardest hit by the twin natural disasters nine years ago. After the disasters, the Vietnamese Government and people had sent relief aid to their Japanese counterparts, including residents in Fukushima./.