Japan’s IHI Corp. accredits Doosan Vina’s quality, sypply capacity
Doosan Vina's coal bunker supplied to the Van Phong 1 Thermal Power Plant (Photo: VNA)Quang Ngai (VNA) – The Japanese heavy-industry manufacturer IHI Corporation has presented the Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Company (Doosan Vina) a certificate to recognise its quality and capacity in supplying equipment for the Van Phong 1 (VP1) Thermal Power Plant on schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Le Thi Dieu Linh, who is in charge of Doosan Vina’s PR department, unveiled the accreditation on August 24.
IHI Corp. is one of Doosan Vina's major customers. Currently, the two enterprises are cooperating in building the VP1 in the central province of Khanh Hoa, with the sides signing three goods contracts for steel structure, top enclosure frame, and coal bunker.
Doosan Vina CEO Kim Hyo Tae said the company spares no effort to create quality products and deliver them to its partners on schedule.
Earlier, in November last year, Doosan Vina earned a certificate acknowledging it as the best supplier of waste-to-energy boilers by the Japan-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd./.