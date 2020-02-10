Japan’s new visa policy paves way for Vietnamese guest workers
Vietnamese people account for 55 percent of the foreign workers who are granted visa under Japan’s new policy adopted from April 1, 2019, according to the Immigration Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Justice.
Staff at a Tokyo hotel (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese people account for 55 percent of the foreign workers who are granted visa under Japan’s new policy adopted from April 1, 2019, according to the Immigration Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Justice.
As of December last year, Japanese authorities granted visa to 1,621 guest workers under the specific skilled workers’ programme, up 7.4 times compared to the three previous months.
More than 90 percent of those guest workers completed the technical intern trainee programme.
Vietnam has the largest number of employees with 901, followed by Indonesia 189, and the Philippines 111./.
As of December last year, Japanese authorities granted visa to 1,621 guest workers under the specific skilled workers’ programme, up 7.4 times compared to the three previous months.
More than 90 percent of those guest workers completed the technical intern trainee programme.
Vietnam has the largest number of employees with 901, followed by Indonesia 189, and the Philippines 111./.