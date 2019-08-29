Illustrative image (Photo: Japan Shopping Now)

Tokyo (VNA) - Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. is teaming up with major Singaporean e-commerce site Shopee in Malaysia, due to fierce competition triggered by market liberalisation drives.



Aeon’s Malaysian arm, Aeon Big (M) Sdn. Bhd., has opened an online store selling household electronics, clothes and other household products.



Shopee category manager Tan Ming Kit said items will be delivered by the next day except for Sunday for residents in the Klang Valley metropolitan region, adding that Shopee has 20 million users at present.



Malaysia’s retail market has been expanding since the liberalisation of foreign ownership in 2012.



Aeon Big Managing Director Masayoshi Masuda said Aeon can expand its market across eastern Malaysia by going online.-VNA