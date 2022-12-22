Business Vice President hails Vietsovpetro for contributions to energy security Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on December 22 lauded the Russia-Vietnam oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro and the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) for their achievements in 2022, contributing to ensuring energy security, state budget revenue, and economic diplomacy.

Business Workshop seeks to raise effectiveness of socio-economic recovery, development programme A scientific workshop to review the implementation of socio-economic recovery and development programme was held in Hanoi on December 22 by the Vietnam Institute of Economics under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, in collaboration with the Australian Embassy in Vietnam through the Australian Alumni Grants Fund (AAGF), administered by Aus4Skills.

Business PV Power produces over 240 billion kWh of electricity in 15 years The Petrovietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has produced more than 240 billion kWh of electricity in the past 15 years, contributing to ensuring national energy security, the firm reported.