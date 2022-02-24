The ships with nearly 480 officers and sailors onboard were welcomed by representatives of the municipal Department of External Affairs, the Naval Region 3 Command and the Military Region 5 Command, the border guard and military commands of Da Nang, and the External Relations Department of the Ministry of National Defence.

The visit aims to promote exchanges and mutual understanding between the Vietnam People’s Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, as well as defence cooperation between the two countries.

During the three-day trip, the head of the Japanese delegation will pay courtesy calls to leaders of Da Nang city and the Naval Region 3 Command via videoconference./.

VNA