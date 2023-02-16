Japan-Vietnam business conference underway in Hai Phong
A business conference took place at the Japan-Hai Phong industrial park (previously called Nomura-Hai Phong) in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong on February 16.
A representative of participating firms speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – A business conference took place at the Japan-Hai Phong industrial park (previously called Nomura-Hai Phong) in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong on February 16.
The event gathered more than 50 Japanese enterprises operating at the park, with participating firms voicing concerns over local issues such as traffic bottlenecks at the IP and the Hai Phong port, as well as the need for support in legal procedures and land-related issues.
In response, head of the management board of the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA), Le Trung Kien, offered solutions to obstacles facing the businesses. Suitable assistance will come from related agencies and sectors serving the building of a friendly and transparent business climate, he added.
He informed the participants on activities the city has planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973 – 2023), with the business conference the first event.
Kien suggested the Japan – Hai Phong Industrial Zone Development Corporation and Japanese investors and companies at the zone maintain their role in connecting the city with Japan and promote the municipal business environment to more Japanese firms in the time to come.
Japan is the second largest foreign investor in Hai Phong with 146 valid investment projects worth 3.9 billion USD in total. In 2022, Japanese-funded firms saw their total revenue nearing 2.2 billion USD; export and import value reaching 3.08 billion USD and 2.3 billion USD, respectively. They contributed to the State budget about 1.31 trillion VND (55.26 million USD). They hired some 39,667 people, of whom 39,308 are Vietnamese.
At the zone, Japanese investors put funds into a total of 44 projects worth 1.32 billion USD as of February 15./.