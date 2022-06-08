Culture - Sports Da Nang Summer Festival 2022 to promote tourism recovery The Enjoy Danang Smmer Festival 2022, slated for June 11 to August 15, will give visitors a wide range of large-scale performances and special culinary programmes to enjoy as the country’s tourism industry wakes up from the pandemic hangover.

Culture - Sports Hue develops green urban model The Thua Thien-Hue Institute for Development Studies, in coordination with the Danish Embassy in Vietnam, on June 7 organised the “Cycling – The story of a green road”, an activity aimed at turning the ancient imperial capital of Hue into a cultural, eco-friendly and smart city, especially developing a green urban model associated with cycling.

Culture - Sports President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends 11th International Art Photo Exhibition The Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) held a ceremony to present awards of the 11th International Art Photo Contest in Vietnam in 2021 (VN-21) and opened an exhibition of entry photos on June 7.