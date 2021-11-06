Sci-Tech Vietnamese students win ASEAN Student Contest on Information and Technology A student team from the University of Technology won the first prize in the 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security on November 13.

Sci-Tech Vietnam – bright spot in world’s AI market Vietnam has emerged as a bright spot in the world’s artificial intelligence (AI) market, as Vietnamese representatives have continuously been invited to introduce their products and research studies at global AI events.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese firms on better footing in cyber security market The Vietnamese cyber security market, which was previously flooded with solutions developed by foreign businesses, have become more balanced, and domestic firms are tend to be on a better footing.

Sci-Tech Viettel, Da Nang to gear up ‘smart city’ project The central city of Da Nang and the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) have agreed on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to complete the development of Da Nang into a ‘smart city' by 2025.