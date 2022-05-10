Jessa Khan - gold hope for Ju-Jitsu Cambodia at SEA Games 31
Ju-Jitsu competitions will take place on May 14 and 15 at the Dan Phuong Gymasium in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodian Ju-Jitsu star Jessa Khan is a gold hope for Cambodia at the at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) that will take place in Vietnam from May 12 to 23.
At this SEA Games, she will compete in the 51.5kg category of the Ju-Jitsu event with her teammate Mab Sok Houy.
Cambodian-American Khan said she had returned to Cambodia with the full confidence that she would be competing for gold at the biggest regional sporting event.
She said she was well-prepared and always ready to compete for gold for Cambodia at SEA Games 31.
Her father Peter Khan – a professional Ju-Jitsu martial arts coach – and Cambodian Ju-Jitsu Federation President Seng Bunsong both expect that the Asian and SEA Games gold medalist will shine again.
Before these games, Khan won a gold medal in the 52kg class in Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2022 in Floria, the US. She also won a gold at the SEA Games 2018 in Indonesia, and another at the SEA Games 2019 in the Philippines.
At SEA Games 31, the event will take place on May 14 and 15 at the Dan Phuong Gymasium in Hanoi./.