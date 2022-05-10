Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: VFF official meets with female football players Acting President of Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan had a meeting with the Vietnamese women's football team on May 9 on the thresholds of the squad’s first match at the ongoing Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese marathon runner and SEA Games dream Marathon runner Le Van Tuan, one of the oldest athletes of Vietnam at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), is a gold medal hopeful for Vietnam at the regional sports event thanks to his rich experience and strong resilience, according to the national oganising committee for SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports Cambodia’s coach satisfied with victory over Laos in men’s football Coach Hirose Ryu of Cambodia said he was satisfied with his team’s 4-1 win over Laos in the May 9 match of Group B in the men’s football of SEA Games 31, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports Ideal facilities prepared for tennis competitions at SEA Games 31 About 80 tennis players at SEA Gamese 31 will compete at the Hanaka urban-service area’s modern tennis court cluster in Bac Ninh’s Tu Son city from May 12 – 22, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.