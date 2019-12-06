JETRO holds a meeting for Japanese and Vietnamese enterprises to seek business chances in the agriculture sector (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) opened the Japan-Vietnam Agricultural Business Meeting 2019 in Hanoi on December 4.



The meeting drew 23 Japanese enterprises trading agricultural materials and equipment to seek opportunities in agriculture in Vietnam. According to JETRO, 150 Vietnamese enterprises also registered for the event.



Tomofumi Abe, JETRO’s project director, told the English language daily Viet Nam News of the Vietnam News Agency that the Japanese businesses hope to sell agricultural equipment and materials while Vietnamese businesses want to buy Japanese equipment and technology for agricultural production and processing of agricultural products.



For many years, Japanese enterprises have paid attention to manufacturing because this is a very important industry Vietnam needs support for, Abe said. But now, they have shifted focus on agricultural production, consumer goods and food industries of Vietnam.



Aiming to develop agriculture, the Vietnamese Government has paid attention to using high-quality Japanese technology, machinery and materials in agriculture to improve productivity and the added value of agricultural products.



Private enterprises in Vietnam are also planning to expand their business in agriculture.



“Therefore, many Japanese enterprises specialising in supply of equipment in agriculture production participated in this meeting,” Abe said. “They want to provide equipment and transfer preservation and processing technology in agriculture to Vietnamese enterprises to improve the quality of agricultural products.”



The meeting will help the two countries’ businesses establish long-term and reliable partnerships, Abe said./.