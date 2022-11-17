Business President attends Vietnam-Thailand High-Level Business Meeting President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has described businesses as "heroes" in the economic sector, who will bring trade revenue between Vietnam and Thailand to 30 billion USD by 2025.

Business Fuel price cycle to be shortened, removed in the long run The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed a new price mechanism to adjust fuel prices every 5 days instead of the current 10-day cycle, or possibly every day to finally address a number of issues that resulted in sporadic fuel shortages across the country in recent months.

Business Rubber companies' business results gloomy in Q3 Even though rubber export volume advanced by 6% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, according to calculations from the General Department of Customs, export value saw a decline of about 2% because of lower rubber prices.