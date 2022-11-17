JETRO keen on investing in Can Tho
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) on November 17 expressed its wish to invest in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in the sectors of education, infrastructure, and high-tech farming.
Duong Tan Hien, Standing Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People's Committee (right), and Ida Koji, deputy chief representative of the JETRO office in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
At a working session with the local authorities, Ida Koji, deputy chief representative of the JETRO office in Ho Chi Minh City, said the JETRO delegation is set to make field trips to a number of units in the city.
Based on the trips’ outcomes, JETRO will help bring Japanese firms to Can Tho for investment in the time to come, Ida noted.
Informing the Japanese guests of on the city’s geographical and infrastructure strengths, Duong Tan Hien, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, welcomed Japanese investors to channel their capital into the local sectors of support industries, processing and manufacturing, smart technology, logistics, and environment, among others.
Can Tho wishes to obtain Japanese investment in two key projects on dredging and recovering products from the Dinh An - Can Tho waterway and on building a center for linking, producing, processing and consuming agricultural products in the delta, the official said.
Appreciating incentives that Can Tho offers to Japanese investors, Ida vowed to make efforts to form links and update information so that more of them would come to the city./.