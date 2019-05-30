Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Budget airline Jetstar Pacific has said it will add five new aircraft to its fleet this year.Each of the five modern Airbus A321 is designed to transport 203 passengers. The airline is operating a fleet of 18 aircraft, including 15 Airbus A320 and three Airbus A321.During the peak summer period, which lasts from June to August, the carrier is expected to perform about 11,000 flights, meeting the travel demand of more than 2 million passengers, up 10 percent year-on-year.To prepare for the peak season, Jetstar Pacific has opened three new routes connecting the central city of Da Nang with Nghe An province’s Vinh city and Thanh Hoa province and Phu Quoc island district in the southern province of Kien Giang.Jetstar Pacific, a member of Jetstar Group, carried 6.2 million passengers in 2018, a 14.3 percent increase year-on-year.It has grown from five aircraft in 2013 to 18 and now flies 33 domestic and international routes.The two major shareholders of the airline, Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group, expect the fleet to grow to 30 aircraft by 2020. - VNA