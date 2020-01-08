JICA commits help to Vietnam to reduce greenhouse emissions
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is committed to helping Vietnam work towards realizing its goal on reducing greenhouse emissions, experts from the agency said at a workshop on January 7.
Vietnam has pledged to cut greenhouse emissions by 8 percent with its own efforts, and by 25 percent with international support.
At the workshop, JICA experts said Vietnam must continue to take “concrete climate actions” to become a low-carbon economy and comply with the global Paris Agreement.
The workshop was held to review JICA’s project for “Support the Planning and Implementation of Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions in a Measurable, Reportable and Verifiable Manner”.
The project, begun in 2015 and to end this month, aims to strengthen the role of the state in promoting mitigation policies to support its implementation of the agreement.
It also supports efforts to create a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction roadmap.
It conducted a low-carbon technology assessment on mitigation options under the Nationally Determined Contribution Vietnam has committed to under the agreement.
Japanese experts have provided training to staff at the city's Department of Natural Resources and Environment in using the Asia-Pacific Integrated Model to visualise future GHG emission trends.
Based on the simulation results of the model, the city will be able to take potential mitigation actions for its Climate Change Action Plan.
According to the results, by 2030 GHG emissions in the city would increase by around 2.6 times from 2016 levels without any mitigation actions.
But with effective mitigation actions, it could reduce the emissions by around 20 percent compared to the no-mitigation-action scenario, according to JICA.
Recommendations for the new Climate Change Action Plan have been submitted to the department.
Japanese experts have also done an energy efficiency review for buildings in the city and recommended a carbon reporting system like the one applied by the Tokyo metropolitan government.
With the system, Tokyo was able to reduce energy consumption by 16 percent in 2000-12, JICA said.
Nguyen Toan Thang, director of the department, said: “The experience of Tokyo is very useful for HCM City as the number of buildings in the city has increased quickly. The system will also help raise occupants’ awareness of energy saving.
“The project’s most significant achievements are its support for the development of Vietnam’s contribution to international climate change efforts in the form of its Nationally Determined Contribution to the Paris Agreement.”
Vietnam’s rapid economic growth in recent years has been energy dependent as the country’s energy system has become more carbon intensive, according to experts.
The country is vulnerable to climate change due to its long coastline and extensive river estuaries, which has forced it to develop a policy committed to taking action on climate change.
Vietnam was quick to ratify the Paris Agreement and was one of the very first countries to develop a plan of action for the implementation of the agreement, which specifies necessary measures, responsibilities and specific support requirements.
However, the country still lacks implementation experience, according to experts./.
