JICA helping Vietnamese hospitals improve infection control
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) handed over 2,000 handbooks on infection control practices to Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City on June 3, as part of its aid package to the hospital.
In order to support Vietnam in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, JICA has decided to continue with aid packages of about 60 million JPY (551,000 USD) for the hospital and 20 million JPY (nearly 184,000 USD) for centres for disease control (CDCs) in Nam Dinh, Ha Giang, Bac Giang, Vinh Phuc, Kien Giang, and Tra Vinh provinces.
The handbook was compiled by the infection control ward at the hospital with technical assistance from JICA experts. It is also hoped to improve infection control at the Cho Ray Vietnam-Japan Friendship Hospital, to be established in the time to come, as well as at 21 provincial-level hospitals in the south and the Mekong Delta.
JICA is implementing a technical cooperation project to improve hospital management at Cho Ray Hospital through applying safety procedures for patients, coordinating between clinical procedures and multidisciplinary teams, and promoting measures to control hospital infections.
In August last year, in a bid to strengthen infection control at Cho Ray and within the framework of the project, training courses on the use of protective equipment were held for the hospital’s doctors and nurses.
JICA has implemented non-refundable aid projects since 2006 to help improve the capacity of medical laboratory networks regarding biosafety and the examination of highly hazardous and infectious pathogens at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) and the HCM City-based Pasteur Institute, in the context of Vietnam not having to deal with many infectious diseases in the past.
JICA experts have also worked with NIHE and the Pasteur Institute to identify solutions to improve testing capacity for dangerous infectious diseases as well as COVID-19 in provincial-level CDCs in particular and in medical establishments around Vietnam in general./.