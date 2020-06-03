Health Four more COVID-19 patients given all clear Four more COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on June 3, the treatment section under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.

Health Vietnam needs to train more nurses to plug imminent shortfall Vietnam needs to train more nurses starting now since it has been forecast that, with its ageing population, there will be a shortage of 40,000-50,000 of them by 2030.

Society Nearly 13,000 children screened for congenital heart diseases in Vinh Phuc Nearly 13,000 children, including infants and students of preschools and primary schools, in the northern province of Vinh Phuc are receiving screenings for early detection of congenital heart diseases from June 2-5.