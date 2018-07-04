Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Japan’s Sanjo city and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on July 4 held a conference to review the human resources development project for SMEs supporting institutions in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Long stressed that businesses need to pay more attention to the role of human resources in their development in order to create competitive edges.They can learn from and help each other to improve their management capacity, thus generating jobs and contributing to local development, he said.According to the province’s Department of Industry and Trade, the project, as part of the JICA partnership programme, aimed to enhance the management capacity of business owners and the capacity of training officials in charge of supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in public agencies and organisations.Implemented between April and July 2018, it targeted local SMEs operating in the mechanical sector and public employees responsible for industrial development.Three businesses in Ba Ria – Vung Tau province selected to join the project are the Cua Huynh De Technical JSC, the Mekong United JSC and the Sao Vang JSC.Under the project, Japanese experts provided training right at the three companies, helping them solve their existing problems, especially improving labour productivity to enhance competitiveness.Thanks to the project, the management and supervision of quality, process and arising costs have become better, leading to higher growth, said reports by the Cua Huynh De Technical JSC and the Mekong United JSC.The Cua Huynh De Technical JSC posted its growth of 29 percent compared to the time before participating in the project while the Mekong United enjoyed a surge of 52 percent and the salary of its workers increased by 15-20 percent on average.Also at the event, JICA granted certificates of completion to the two businesses.-VNA