Business Import of live pigs from Thailand suspended from June 30 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has sent a document to the Thai Embassy in Hanoi to temporarily suspend the import of live pigs for slaughter from Thailand into Vietnam from June 30.

Business More Vietnamese agro products to be available on e-commerce platforms Following successful sales of lychees, efforts have been made to sell other Vietnamese farm produce on e-commerce platforms, the Nong nghiep Viet Nam (Vietnam Agriculture) newspaper has reported.

Business Eight wind power plants in Soc Trang to be finished by October Contractors building eight wind power plants in Soc Trang province have promised to speed up work so that they can begin generating electricity before the end of October.