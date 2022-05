Representatives in the photo session of the signing ceremony. (Photo: JICA)

– The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Science and Technology (JST), in cooperation with the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) and the Nagaoka University of Technology (NUT) of Japan, organised a signing ceremony of Record of Discussions for the “Project for Innovation of Science and Technology on Natural Rubber for Global Carbon Process” in Hanoi on May 19.The project is funded with the official development assistance (ODA) of the Government of Japan through the Science and Technology Research Partnership for Sustainable Development ( SATREPS ) Programme which is co-financed by JICA and the JST.It will be implemented by HUST and NUT for 5 years from 2022 to 2027, and considered as the development of the previous JICA-JST joint project for “Establishment of Carbon-Cycle-System with Natural Rubber”, which was completed in March 2016.Focus of the project is the development of advance technologies to establish a large-scale production for protein-free natural rubber in Vietnam. Besides, new technologies for biodegradation of rubber products and low greenhouse gas (GHG) emission and rubber production wastewater system with resource recovery will also be developed.Professor Yamaguchi Takashi, team leader of the Japanese researchers' groups, said that the project aims at establishing an industrial base to increase the utilisation of natural rubber as a sustainable use of biological resources.