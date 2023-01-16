Society Overseas Vietnamese gather in Tet celebrations Overseas Vietnamese people worldwide have been celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) at gatherings held in their host countries as the biggest traditional festival for Vietnamese is nearing.

Society Airline agencies asked to ensure security, transportation during Tet The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked agencies under its wing to tighten control over order, security, and transportation during Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration and spring festivals this year.

Society Vietnamese in Japan, Thailand, Brunei welcome traditional New Year Vietnamese students in Japan and Vietnamese in Thailand and Burnei took part in get-togethers to celebrate the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) on January 14.

Society 50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords celebrated in France The Vietnamese Embassy in France in coordination with Verrières-le-Buisson city on the outskirts of Paris organised an event on January 14 to celebrate the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) 50 years ago (January 27, 1973).