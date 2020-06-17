Society Japanese NGO funds organic agriculture project in Dong Thap Japanese non-governmental organisation (NGO) Seed to Table (STT) has provided an assistance package worth 55,000 USD for the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to develop an organic agriculture project in the 2019-2022 period.

Society Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for 2020-2025 set up The Prime Minister has decided to establish and issue the operational regulation of the Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for the 2020-2025 period, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Society RoK to launch promotions to attract Vietnamese tourists The Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam plans to host a series of cultural and tourism activities in Hanoi to promote tourism to the country, a KTO representative said.