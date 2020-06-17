JICA-funded project helps Da Nang develop Lien Chieu port
Representatives of the People’s Committee of central Da Nang city and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on conducting survey and data collection for the Lien Chieu Port development project, at a working session in the city on July 17.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho appreciated JICA’s recent contributions and support for Da Nang, especially for the project that needs to be upgraded urgently.
He expressed his hope that the two sides will further expand cooperation in other fields, including healthcare, education, socio-culture and investment, in the time to come.
For his part, Chief Representative of JICA in Vietnam Shimizu Akira emphasised the importance of the Lien Chieu port project to the development of Da Nang as well as the region.
According to Akira, JICA will carry out researches, and coordinate with relevant departments and agencies of Da Nang to complete the project as scheduled.
JICA would like to continue supporting Da Nang in projects of planning, research and socio-economic development in the coming time, he said.
The survey and data collection project will be carried out from July to November this year, using official development assistance (ODA) of the Japanese government.
The development of Lien Chieu Port is one of two key projects that aim to turn the central city into a main logistics centre in ASEAN and the East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC) that links Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
Da Nang, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, has been speeding up the pre-feasibility study on the construction of the Lien Chieu Port for operation in 2022.
It could allow access of cargo ships of up to 100,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) and container ships with loading capacities from 6,000 to 8,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs) as well as 10,000DTW liquid cargo vessels./.