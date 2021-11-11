Business MoIT expects strong growth for electronics industry The electronics industry will continue posting strong growth this year thanks to the strong demand for devices for communications and remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) forecast.

Business German firms in Vietnam optimistic about future prospects As many as 55 percent of surveyed German enterprises in Vietnam expressed their confidence in positive development next year, according to the AHK World Business Outlook 2021 released by the Delegate of German Commerce and Industry in Vietnam.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,105 VND/USD on November 11, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fisheries exports up over 13 percent in 10 months Vietnam enjoyed a year-on-year rise of 13.1 percent in the export revenue of agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first 10 months of this year to nearly 38.75 billion USD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.