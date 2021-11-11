JICA-funded wind power projects become commercial operation
Three wind power projects co-funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have been put into commercial operation, the agency announced on November 10.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Three wind power projects co-funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have been put into commercial operation, the agency announced on November 10.
The three onshore wind power plants - Lien Lap, Phong Huy and Phong Nguyen, which have a combined capacity of 144 MW, meet conditions for enjoying the subsidised electricity price.
JICA signed a loan agreement on May 21, 2021 to provide 25 million USD for developing these projects along with other co-sponsors being the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Export Finance Australia (EFA).
These wind power projects are financed firstly by JICA under the project loan form in Vietnam./.