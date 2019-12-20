J.League club's offer for Quang Hai turned down
Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of Hanoi FC has rejected an offer to play for Consadole Sapporo in the J.League, according to his current club.
Nguyen Quang Hai denies J-League competition. He wants to play for Hanoi FC.(Photo: anninhthudo.vn)
The V.League 1 champions Hanoi announced that they had rejected the approach after the national team star said he wanted to continue playing for the club.
The club also quoted Hai as saying he appreciated the Japanese side's offer but he hoped to contribute more to his current club and he believed that Hanoi would be a good launching pad for his career.
It is not the first time Hai has received interest from international clubs and Spanish La Liga and Thai League sides have been linked with the player.
Consadole Sapporo is a club based in Hokkaido. They are currently home to Thailand Chanathip Songkrasin and had Vietnamese legend Nguyen Cong Vinh on the books for five months in 2013.
Hanoi FC also revealed they are working on a deal to extend Hai's contract. He is currently in a training camp in the Republic of Korea with the national U23 squad in preparation for the Asian championship early next month./.