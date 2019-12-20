Culture - Sports Athletes compete at World Vovinam Championship The biggest Vietnamese martial art festival in history has kicked off in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with the participation of 365 trainers and athletes from 24 countries and territories.

Culture - Sports Becamex Binh Duong win BTV Cup 2019 Becamex Binh Duong beat Vietnam’s U20 team 3-0 to lift the 2019 BTV Cup international football tournament on December 18 in southern Binh Duong province.

Culture - Sports Mong ethnic people in northwest celebrate Tet festival Mong ethnic people in the mountainous northwestern region are celebrating their traditional Tet festival, Nao Pe Chao at the end of the 11th Lunar month.