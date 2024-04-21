Covering over 46,460 hectares and straddling 15 communes in 5 mountainous districts of Nghe An province, the reserve includes more than 40,000 hectares of special-use forests housing numerous rare wildlife species that require stringent conservation efforts.

The Nga My forest protection force, part of the Pu Huong Forest Protection Station, is always accompanied by local residents on patrols and protection missions.

The Nga My Forest Protection Station oversees the safeguarding of the central region of the Pu Huong Nature Reserve, spanning over 15,300 hectares within Nga My and Xieng My communes in Tuong Duong district. Forest rangers work in close collaboration with the government and local communities to ensure forest protection, prevent forest fires, and safeguard wildlife.

Despite the challenges, officers and rangers at the Pu Huong Forest Protection Station have consistently engaged with the community, and collaborated with authorities and local people in managing and protecting the forest.

The effective implementation of forestry programmes has also played a crucial role in enhancing forest protection and improving the livelihoods of residents in buffer zones./.

VNA