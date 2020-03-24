Environment Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored Gaia Nature Conservation has planted 4,500 trees in the Xuan Lien Nature Reserve in the north central province of Thanh Hoa to mark World Planting Day on March 21.

Environment Thua Thien-Hue to build bird sanctuary in O Lau estuary area The central province of Thua Thien-Hue's plan to build a bird sanctuary in O Lau estuary area has been met with a groundswell of local support.

Environment Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has called on relevant agencies and the public to take proactive measures to ward off a freshwater shortage as drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers cause an increasing shortage.

Environment Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water The central city has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.