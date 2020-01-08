Joint operation busts major Lao drug smugglers
Border guards in the central province of Quang Binh said they busted a Lao drug gang for attempting to smuggle 60,000 meth pills into Vietnam, in a joint operation with Lao authorities on January 7.
Lao drug smugglers (Photo: VNA)
Quang Binh (VNA) – Border guards in the central province of Quang Binh said they busted a Lao drug gang for attempting to smuggle 60,000 meth pills into Vietnam, in a joint operation with Lao authorities on January 7.
Four Lao nationals, three women and one man, were caught by the joint forces around 16:00 in Boualapha district, Laos’ Khammouane province, near Cha Lo International Border Gate in Quang Binh.
They are at the age of 21 – 28 from Khammouane and Bolikhamsai provinces, which both share border with Vietnam.
The treacherous terrain has made it difficult for the operation while the traffickers violently resisted officers with weapons and fled into the forest, according to the Quang Binh force.
The joint forces, however, managed to nab all the four after an hour of search in the area.
The case is under further investigation./.
Four Lao nationals, three women and one man, were caught by the joint forces around 16:00 in Boualapha district, Laos’ Khammouane province, near Cha Lo International Border Gate in Quang Binh.
They are at the age of 21 – 28 from Khammouane and Bolikhamsai provinces, which both share border with Vietnam.
The treacherous terrain has made it difficult for the operation while the traffickers violently resisted officers with weapons and fled into the forest, according to the Quang Binh force.
The joint forces, however, managed to nab all the four after an hour of search in the area.
The case is under further investigation./.