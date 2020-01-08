Society 30 years of Vietnam – India friendship association in HCM City marked A get-together took place in Ho Chi Minh City on August 8 to mark the 71st anniversary of Republic Day of India (January 26), World Hindi Day (January 10), and the 30th anniversary of Vietnam – India Friendship Association (VIFA) in the city.

Society Former Da Nang officials face jail terms of up to 27 years The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on January 7 proposed jail sentences ranging from 18 to 27 years for two former chairmen of the Da Nang City People’s Committee for violations in land management and causing losses and waste of State resources.

Society Vietnamese embassy identifies Moscow farm fire victims Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia have been working with local authorities to verify the identity of victims of a greenhouse farm fire in Moscow who are suspected to be Vietnamese migrants.

Society Khanh Hoa donates rice to needy people during Tet The People’s Committee of central Khanh Hoa province has agreed to provide over 870 tonnes of rice for more than 58,000 poor people during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest holiday in Vietnam.