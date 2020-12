Made by the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and the Cuban Ministry of Communications, the stamps are expected to contribute to promoting the land, people, history and culture of the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi jointly held a ceremony on December 2 to issue a set of stamps marking the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.Made by the MIC and the Cuban Ministry of Communications, the stamps are expected to contribute to promoting the land, people, history and culture of the two countries.Designed by Vietnamese artist To Minh Trang from Vietnam Post and her Cuban counterpart Roberto Menéndez Roiz, the stamps, measuring 4.6 x 3.1 cm, feature the castle of Santo Domingo de Atarés in Cuba and Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Vietnam, which are both recognised by UNESCO as world cultural heritage sites.