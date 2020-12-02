Joint stamp issue marks 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties
The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi jointly held a ceremony on December 2 to issue a set of stamps marking the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Made by the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and the Cuban Ministry of Communications, the stamps are expected to contribute to promoting the land, people, history and culture of the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
Made by the MIC and the Cuban Ministry of Communications, the stamps are expected to contribute to promoting the land, people, history and culture of the two countries.
Designed by Vietnamese artist To Minh Trang from Vietnam Post and her Cuban counterpart Roberto Menéndez Roiz, the stamps, measuring 4.6 x 3.1 cm, feature the castle of Santo Domingo de Atarés in Cuba and Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Vietnam, which are both recognised by UNESCO as world cultural heritage sites.
Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the ceremony, Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera highlighted the fine relations between Vietnam and Cuba and their mutual support over the last six decades.
Of particular note, during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba received timely assistance from the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, she said.
The stamps will help Vietnamese and Cubans understand more about the land and culture of the other country, the ambassador believed, thus contributing to preserving the time-honoured friendship for the next generations./.