Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the ceremony, Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera highlighted the fine relations between Vietnam and Cuba and their mutual support over the last six decades.Of particular note, during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba received timely assistance from the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, she said.The stamps will help Vietnamese and Cubans understand more about the land and culture of the other country, the ambassador believed, thus contributing to preserving the time-honoured friendship for the next generations./.