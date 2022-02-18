Society Young take great pride in military service Thousands of young people across the nation from all walks of life are excited and proud to join the army and hope to contribute to protecting the fatherland. Many provinces and cities organised ceremonies to send off young men and women, who will serve in military units for two years.

