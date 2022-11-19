Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A joint working group between Ho Chi Minh City and the World Bank (WB) is an exemplary cooperation model, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.



During a meeting reviewing the nine-month operation of the group in the city on November 18, Mai hailed the WB for providing not only financial and human resources support for Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, but also technical support to fine-tune institutions and improve implementation capacity, thus laying foundation for comprehensive and sustainable development of Vietnam and the southern hub in particular.



Mai pledged to update 40 cooperation contents as the first working results of the group into the city’s master plan and bilateral cooperation programme for the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030.



The city will prioritise the allocation of sufficient funding for joint projects with the WB and consider a mechanism to pool social resources, he said, suggesting that the WB jointly hold a meeting between the city, WB, relevant ministries and agencies, development partners and investors to seek capital for city development.



Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the group, said the group has carried out 42 thematic studies in eight priority cooperation areas between the city and the WB, including digital transformation, public-private partnership, low carbon emissions, circular economy, decentralization of State budget revenues and management of public assets, urban flood management, planning and development of Thu Duc city, and urban transport./.