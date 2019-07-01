Indonesia’s incumbent President Joko Widodo (R) and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin deliver a speech in Jakarta on April 13 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Indonesia’s incumbent President Joko Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin have been officially declared the winners of the April 17 presidential poll.The general elections commission of Indonesia (KPU) made the declaration on June 30 after the pair's victory was upheld by the Constitutional Court, rejecting a challenge over the election results filed by defeated presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga S. Uno.The KPU declared Joko Widodo and Ma'aruf Amin as the elected pair for 2019 – 2024, noting that they secured 55.5 percent of the total votes. The pair is set to be sworn in on October 20.According to the Indonesian law, this decision is final and binding.Police said over 10,000 security personnel were deployed to secure the declaration. Nearly 50,000 security personnel had been on guard days before the release of the final ruling of the presidential dispute.-VNA