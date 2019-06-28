Joko Widodo (L) and Ma’ruf Amin in Jakarta on June 27 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Shortly after the Constitutional Court (MK) of Indonesia rejected petitions against the presidential election result, President-elect Joko Widodo has stated that he and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin would become the president and vice president for all Indonesians.He made the remark at a press briefing at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta on June 27 evening before heading to Japan for the G20 Summit.He thanked the entire nation and hoped that the people’s mandate that he received for the second term could be fulfilled well.Joko Widodo called for national unity following the MK’s ruling, stressing: "There is no more (presidential candidate) number one or number two, there is only Indonesian unity." He also invited all the people to reunite and together develop the country.He said despite having different political choices, he hoped all Indonesians would respect each other. By the spirit of unity, he expected all elements of the nation to work together toward a developed Indonesia, which is able to side with other major countries.The MK's final ruling affirmed the Joko Widodo – Ma'ruf Amin victory based on the final tally that the General Elections Commission had officially announced on May 21, 2019. It confirmed that they would be the leaders of Indonesia for 2019-2024.Meanwhile, in response to the final ruling, Prabowo Subianto, the rival of Joko Widodo, told journalists that he respected the binding decision that the MK's judges had made.-VNA