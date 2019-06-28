Publications on display at the 2019 Spring Press Festival in Son La province (Photo: VNA)

- Journalism and communication play an important role in maintaining the close relationship between the Party and the people, and strengthening public confidence in the Party's leadership, a high-ranking official has stressed.In his recent article, Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong also affirmed that the relationship is foundation for political and social stability in Vietnam.The boom of new communication technology and the 4th Industrial Revolution have both opened up favourable opportunities and brought big challenges to journalism and media.In a recent working session with the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Journalists Association, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc underlined the need for the journalism sector to show core values - revolutionary and pioneering in providing verified information and fighting against fake news and misrepresentation.Most of the press agencies and media organisations actively transmit timely and accurate information, contributing to orienting public opinion, stabilizing the political and social situation, as well as praising efforts for the people of Party members and officials from authorities at all levels.They have been also actively involved in the fight against corruption, contributing to bringing to light many cases of abuse of power and corruption, contributing to bolstering public confidence to the Party’s leadership.-VNA