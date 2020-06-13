Politics Seminar spotlights Vietnam – India public diplomacy Vietnamese and Indian diplomats and scholars gathered on June 12 at an online seminar on public diplomacy and Vietnam – India relations.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia ask to resolve Central Africa’s root of instability Vietnam and Indonesia stressed the need to address the root of security instability in Central Africa via comprehensive and long-term measures at an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 12.

Politics NA discusses socio-economic matters The National Assembly began discussing the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget performance in 2019 and early 2020 on June 13.