Journalists make huge contributions to nation: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has hailed the huge contributions generations of Vietnamese journalists had made to the cause of national liberation in the past and the country’s development today.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks on his visit to Nhan Dan (People) newspaper's office in Hanoi on June 12 to mark the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).
The statement is made in his letter sent to delegates to the conference honouring outstanding journalists held in Hanoi on June 13 as well as journalists across the country on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).
“Thanh Nien” (Youth People) Newspaper, founded by Nguyen Ai Quoc (later known as President Ho Chi Minh), debuted in 1925, marking the start of Vietnam’s revolutionary press.
Since then, the Vietnamese revolutionary press has grown relentlessly under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and made important contributions to the cause of national liberation in the past as well as national building and safeguarding today, the PM said in the letter.
Over the past century, the press has reflected various aspects of the country’s social, economic and political life, and popularised good social values and good deeds as well as successful models and outstanding people, and promoted Vietnam as a friendly, peaceful destination globally.
In his letter, the PM stressed the role of journalists in protecting the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; and fighting corruption, wastefulness, wrongdoings, social evils and moral deterioration.
He highly appreciated journalists' contributions and congratulated seven senior journalists and nearly 200 outstanding reporters honoured at the conference.
The leader urged the journalists nationwide to further improve their professionalism and uphold their ethics and core values to continue pursuing the glorious mission of the revolutionary press./.