Society Vietnamese students win high prizes at int’l invention show Vietnamese students brought home two gold and one silver medals and two special prizes at the International Invention Show (INOVA) 2019, which recently took place in Croatia, announced the Hanoi Department of Education and Training.

Society Vietnam hopes to be among leading nations in HIV/AIDS combat A ceremony was held in the northern province of Bac Giang on December 1 in response to the National Action Month against HIV/AIDS and the World AIDS Day.

Society Hai Phong Port’s workers honoured with Labour Order A ceremony was held in the northern city of Hai Phong on November 30 to mark the 90th traditional day of Hai Phong Port’s workers (November 24) and the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s first cell in the port (November 28).

Society Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian farmers cultivate ties in clean agriculture An exchange programme of farmers from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia took place in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on November 30, aiming to foster the friendship and cooperation among the three countries in agricultural product production and selling.