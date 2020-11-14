To support the journalists to cover the summit online, the organisers have optimised new-generation media technologies, she said, adding that all of the activities within the framework of the summit have been broadcast live via the website of ASEAN 2020 and social networking sites, and recorded to provide free-of-charge for domestic and foreign press agencies.

Domestic and foreign reporters who are working at the media centre of the event valued efforts by the organizing board.

The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, from November 12-15, will feature 20 activities at the highest level. More than 80 documents, including proposals by Vietnam, are set to be approved on this occasion, marking the highest number to date.

Vietnam is expected to symbolically hand over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Brunei at the closing ceremony on November 15./.

VNA