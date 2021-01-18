Journalists to receive optimal conditions at 13th National Party Congress
Hanoi streets decorated to welcome 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Preparations for the press centre for the 13th National Party Congress have been basically completed, according to Le Manh Hung, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.
Hung, who is also director of the press centre, and Nguyen Dac Vinh, member of the Party Central Committee and deputy chief of the committee’s Office, inspected the preparations at the centre on January 18.
The centre has put forth specific programmes and scenarios to facilitate the operation of reporters, he added, stressing the need for reporters to follow set regulations.
A press conference on the organisation of the National Party Congress is scheduled to take place following the inaugural ceremony of the centre on January 22, Hung said.
The Commission for Information and Education said nearly 500 domestic reporters and technicians, and more than 60 correspondents from foreign news agencies have registered to work at the press centre. More than 60 reporters will cover the congress online.
All reporters present at the centre will undergo COVID-19 testing, at the request of organisers.
An exhibition displaying books and newspapers on the Party Congress will open on January 22./.