Despite his mobility impairment, Nguyen Van Hoc still participates in ‘I love my country’ journey this year through ten cities and provinces. For him, the journey is to beat off challenges and enrich his love for Vietnam.

Besides experiencing cultures, participants in the journey also join hands for charity works in difficult localities across Vietnam.

‘I love my country’ journey was initiated by the Vietnam’s Youth Federation in 2014. Ever since, it has reached 63 cities and provinces and attended by five million people. During the journeys, 63 construction works were completed and handled to localities./.

VNA