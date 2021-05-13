Joyful atmosphere in Truong Sa ahead of election day
In the early days of May 2021, a joyful atmosphere is felt clearly on islands and islets in Truong Sa district, Khanh Hoa province, where preparations for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure have been completed.
-
In the photo: Deputy Chairman of Khanh Hoa provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan (middle) inspects the preparations for the election day at Song Tu Tay island (Southwest Cay), Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
-
Preparations for the election day at Truong Sa township People’s Committee (Photo: VNA)
-
People in Truong Sa township, Truong Sa district, Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)
-
Voters in Truong Sa township, Truong Sa district, Khanh Hoa province see the list of voters at the People’s Committee town hall. (Photo: VNA)
-
Two young soldiers, who will cast their ballots for the first time, see the list of voters at the People’s Committee town hall. (Photo: VNA)