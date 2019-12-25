Joyful Christmas atmosphere in Hanoi
St. Joseph's Cathedral is one of the most attractive destinations for Hanoians and tourists on Christmas Eve (Photo: Vietnam+)
Every Christmas is an occasion for parishioners to gather and reunite with their families, to sing praise to the lord, and to offer each other love (Photo: Vietnam+)
This is also an opportunity for people to have fun and admire the beautiful Christmas scene (Photo: Vietnam+)
St. Joseph's Cathedral welcomes a large number of parishioners and tourists (Photo: Vietnam+)
Catholicism has increasingly developed to become the second largest religion in Vietnam after Buddhism (Photo: Vietnam+)
People flock to churches to pray for happiness or simply to celebrate a special festival (Photo: Vietnam+)
Ham Long church in Hanoi (Photo: Vietnam+)
