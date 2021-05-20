World Officials of Japan, Philippines, Australia talk regional security Senior officials of Japan had separate phone talks with the Philippine and Australian sides on May 19 to discuss issues in bilateral ties and regional security.

World Singapore orders Facebook, Twitter to carry correction on “Singapore COVID-19 strain” Singapore on May 20 ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore.

World Indonesia: More SMEs back to normal operation More than four-fifths of Indonesian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have started to operate normal full hours, according to a survey carried out by Jakarta-based Mandiri Insitute in March and April.

World Forty percent of Malaysian SMEs face bankruptcy if full lockdown is applied The SME Association of Malaysia (SME Malaysia) has urged the Government not to impose a full lockdown on the economy, warning that nearly 40 percent of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will go bankrupt if that happens.