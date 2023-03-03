Jujitsu team arrives home with five golds from Asian championship
Duong Thi Thanh Minh (right) and Le Duy Thanh win two of five gold medals for Vietnam at the seventh Asian Jujitsu Championship in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Thanh Minh)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam’s national jujitsu team has returned home with five gold medals from the Asian championship.
In the last day of competition on February 28, Vietnamese fighters secured three titles by Hoang Thi Nhat Que in the women's over-70kg contact class, Phung Thi Hue in the women's 45kg contact class and Duong Thi Thanh Minh in the women's 52kg contact class.
Earlier, Hue took the first gold at the tournament for Vietnam in the 45kg fighting pool on February 25. Le Duy Thanh won the men's 94kg category.
In addition, the team also took two silver and 17 bronze medals from the Bangkok championship to finish fourth in the medal tally.
Thailand topped the ranking with 16 golds, followed by Kazakhstan and the UAE.
Organisers announced that more than 500 athletes from 30 countries and territories competed at the tournament, a record number of participants. Among them, 23 teams grabbed medals.
According to Tran Van Thach, head of the Vietnamese team, all 35 athletes were the best of Vietnam recently. Many of them will take part in the coming 32nd SEA Games in May in Cambodia.
"It is a good warm up for us to prepare for the SEA Games and further, the 19th Asian Games," said coach Bui Dinh Tien.
"Kudos to my athletes who showed great determination and spirit. However, there are still many works to do ahead of important Games. We must keep focused and practise harder to bring home better results."/.