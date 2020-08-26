Business Vietnam seeks new ADB loan for HCM City metro project The Government has asked the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a loan of approximately 1 billion USD to ensure capital supply for the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro project, HCM City’s second metro line.

Business Long An strives to have 3,000 ha of dragon fruit farms under VietGAP The Mekong Delta province of Long An has set a target to have 5,000 ha of dragon fruit farms in its Chau Thanh district applying high technology by 2025, of which 3,000 ha meeting VietGAP standards and 300 ha meeting GlobalGAP, Party Secretary of the district Vo Thanh Phong has said.

Business Local firms still not aware of anti-dumping investigations While local export products have been facing more anti-dumping investigations and tax evasion cases in foreign countries, Vietnamese enterprises are still unaware of the risk.

Business Work starts on construction of seaport complex in Ninh Thuan A ground-breaking ceremony was held on August 25 for the first phase of Ca Na Seaport Complex project in Thuan Nam district of the south central province of Ninh Thuan.