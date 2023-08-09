With the theme “Fashion and Cultural Promotion”, the fashion week painted a colourful picture of Vietnam’s junior fashion trends while honouring boundless creativity and traditional fashion.

It attracted the participation of renowned brands from around the world as well as talented Vietnamese designers.

Through the fashion week, traditional Vietnamese outfits were brought closer to international friends.

Beyond just a fashion show, the event also aimed to protect children’s rights, promote the role of education in supporting people in difficulties, and help children discover the country’s traditional culture.

The Vietnam International Junior Fashion Week acts as a bridge to connect Vietnamese culture with the world./.

VNA