Just energy transition requires higher labourers' skills: Experts
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Just energy transition is significant in the development of workers' skills, the labour market and employment due to the high requirements of green and sustainable economic development, heard a conference held by the German Embassy in Hanoi on September 20.
Dr. Guido Hildner, German Ambassador said that in his country, the number of employees working in occupations requiring green skills increased 56.7% to 5 million between 2012 and 2020. This shows that the energy transition is a complex and demanding process, but also provides great opportunities to the people and the economies.
Noting that Vietnam has set a target of net-zero emission by 2050, the diplomat said that Germany has supported Vietnam in employment transition by training Vietnamese workers in the fields of electricity, electronics and roof-top solar power installation. Each year, tens of thousands of students are trained in 11 vocational training facilities, 79% of whom have been employed.
With high labour demand, Vietnam will need long-term decisions from the State, along with the promotion of creativity and innovation in the public and private sectors, and the mobilisation of public and private investment, especially in modernising the power grid as well as increasing renewable energy electricity production, said the ambassador.
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for Science, Technology and Environment said that strongly committed to achieving the net-zero emissions target by 2050, Vietnam has been focusing on building and promulgating a new strategic framework and relevant policies to realise this goal.
Promoting green employment transition, seeking fair employment opportunities in the labour market related to renewable energy and new energy is also a focal point of Vietnam, he said.
Vietnam is currently a developing country with lower middle income with an economy heavily dependent on fossil fuels, and a population of about 100 million people, of which 51% in the working age, he noted.
Vietnam is one of the countries vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, ranking fifth in the 2018 global climate risk index and eighth in the long-term climate risk index.
According to the draft National Power Development Plan, by 2045, the whole country will have over 75% renewable energy. Current studies also show that, in the fields of wind and solar energy, about 25% of jobs created are for high-skilled workers. Therefore, the official stressed the need for training facilities to adapt to this trend and meet the domestic demand. Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha said that in the time to come, the ministry will deploy measures to increase job creation and develop labourers' skills following Vietnam's energy transition, including building standards of skills for the renewable energy sector and enhance the quality of vocational training facilities./.