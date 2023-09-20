Society HCM City establishes country's first food safety department The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council has officially approved the establishment of a Department of Food Safety in the city, the first such provincial-level agency in the country.

Society Party delegation learns Canada's innovation experience A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its standing deputy head Lai Xuan Mon held a working session with Canada’s MaRS Discovery District - the largest urban innovation hub in North America, as part of their working trip to Canada from September 18-19.

Society Bac Giang moves to effectively combat corruption The northern province of Bac Giang will focus on addressing shortcomings and limitations to effectively carry out anti-corruption efforts, according to the provincial People's Committee.

Society Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2023 wraps up The Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2023, themed “Reinforcing internal capacity, generating drivers for growth and sustainable development”, wrapped up in Hanoi on September 19.